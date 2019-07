WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCIA) -- Over 7-hundred-fifty miles away from his hometown of Streator, Illinois, a cozy spot in the shade on Constitution Avenue.

Air Force vet Daniel Henkel, and his wife Angel, are back in Washington, D.C. for the Fourth of July Parade.

Daniel Henkel: “When I was stationed at the Pentagon, we attended the parade several times, but it’s been the first time in about ten years that we’ve been up here.”

Daniel’s service in the Air Force took him to Germany, where he met Angel. Angel Henkel: “we danced together all night, then we become friends, in two years we have the date, after two years later we got married, here we are”