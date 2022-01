DEWITT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — ISP District 6 Patrol responded to a single-vehicle crash with injuries on I-74 eastbound near milepost 158.5 at around 8:40 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to officers, two people were in the car when the crash happened. They were both quickly taken to an area hospital.

There are no lane closures or road blockage due to this crash.

No further information is available at this time.