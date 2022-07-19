PHILO, Ill., (WCIA) — This week, young men in Central Illinois are gaining hands-on experience in the trades industry.

They’re learning what goes into roofing, siding and electrical repairs as they build mini houses in Philo.

Willie Comer, the executive director of East Central Illinois Youth for Christ, teamed up with a local tradesman to create this week’s program. He hopes this introduces them to a possible career, even if they haven’t used power tools before.

“Now, he’s in here using impact drills, miter saws, things like that. It’s just exciting to see their faces. They’re excited about what they built,” Comer said.

He said as long as they have the desire to work hard, this will help build them and shape them toward successful futures.

All of the boys are involved with Comer’s youth groups and midnight basketball teams.

Comer picks them up in the morning which helps eliminate a transportation barrier. Transportation is normally a factor separating youth from programming.

This is the first summer Comer organized a program like this one, and it’s completely free. They are saving tools and other resources to keep the camp going in the future.