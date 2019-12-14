Toys still being counted

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Thursday was WCIA’s Toys for Tots Drive and donations are still being added up by the Salvation Army.

More than 20 volunteers have been busy organizing and counting all the toys. After hours of work Friday morning, they say about 85 percent of the toys have been sorted. But volunteers are all happy to put in the time.

“That’s the reason why we do what we do, why we work so many hours, why we have so many volunteers that come in,” says toy counter Nate Woodard. “The reason we do what we do is to serve the kids. We’re just so excited for next week that we can provide hope for families battling poverty each and every day.”

The Toy Gift Shop runs Dec. 18 through Dec. 20. More than 800 families have already signed up to take part. The Salvation Army is expecting to serve around 5,000 kids.