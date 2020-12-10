Toys for Tots toy drive pushing towards $20,000 goal

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The annual Toys for Tots is off to a good start Thursday morning, with over $3,000 raised in just the first three hours.

With the COVID-19 pandemic still ongoing, organizers with the Champaign County Toys for Tots group are saying more people are in need of help this year, adding they had less donation spots in central Illinois.

That means the Salvation Army will have to go out and buy toys for those who can’t get to a donation box.

Director Cesar Perez says they have a record number of families they have to help this year and “we’ve got to make sure we do everything we can” to get to those kids.

“Champaign County has never let me down,” he says. “Every year they step up and they make it happen.

“I want to be able to help more kids. I want to be able to help more families and deliver hope all those kids for Christmas and I know we can do it.”

Perez says they are low on toys for girls of all ages, plus sporting equipment for both boys and girls.

It’s not too late to give back! Stop by the WCIA 3 backlot in Champaign or Crossroads Christian Church in Danville before 7 p.m. Thursday to drop off a new unwrapped toy or cash donation during the Toys for Tots toy drive.

