Toys for Tots making their lists, checking it twice

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Several Toys for Tots organizations in central Illinois are wrapping-up their gift sign-ups.

Champaign County Salvation Army says they expect to get toys to over 4,000 kids this year for their gift program. Applications close Friday.

Danville’s Toys for Tots closed their applications Monday and says it’s still tallying up numbers.

Decatur’s Toys for Tots is still taking applications.

For more information, and how to donate, click on the following link for your respective community: