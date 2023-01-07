CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Democratic Party Chairs for Champaign and Vermilion chose Champaign Township Assessor Paul Faraci to replace the late Sen. Scott Bennett (D-Champaign) as Senator for the 52nd District in the 103rd General Assembly.

Faraci has lived in the Champaign area for 45 years. He has a long history of working in local and state government, including for the State Treasurer’s office.

The party chairs picked Faraci from a group of 10 applicants. He will serve out the full two year term that Bennett was elected to. He will be sworn in with the rest of the General Assembly on Wednesday in Springfield.

Bennett died suddenly in early December. He served in the Senate since 2015, and had just been re-elected to another term.

Faraci was one of four names that Dr. Stacy Bennett, the late senator’s wife, listed as preferred replacements for her husband’s seat.