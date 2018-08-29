Town spotlights "sweeping beauties"

ARCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) -- The town is known for many things, including brooms. Soon, it will have a dozen to show off to visitors.

These are no ordinary brooms. Twelve brightly illustrated, oversized brooms will be scattered downtown, much like Chicago's painted cows a few years ago.

These "sweeping beauties" are designed to entice people to the broomcorn capitol. The official unveiling is Friday.

The brooms will join the 15 outdoor murals already around town highlighting its history.