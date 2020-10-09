Town post office back in service

WELDON, Ill. (WCIA) — Starting Friday, people in Weldon will finally be able to pick up their mail from the town post office again after being closed for months of repairs.

Some people said the reopening was like Christmas.

The other nearest post office was six miles away in De Land. For some of the elderly population it was much tougher to travel that far then be walking distance away.

The post office was closed for building repairs due to damage from another store in their building. The store front next door has been closed and its roof is caved in. Another business owner in the building says he was not sure if it would ever come back.

“It’s been kind of hard with the post office being closed and all that stuff,” says Mama D’s Smokehouse owner Paul Devine. “We had to go get mail in De Land, but makes us feel good they got it open today.”

Weldon’s mayor and the post master have been working hard since it closed to get the post office up and running. The said dozens of people have already come in on its first day back.

There are some people that are still heading to De Land to get their mail. Some post office users are not able to check Facebook or the internet about it being open. They are asking for people in the area to spread the word as much as they can.

The post office first closed in mid-March to start repairing those damages. The Weldon Post Office is open every weekday from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. They are also open on Saturdays from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.