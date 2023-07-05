CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — One Central Illinois area is a new path through the different tastes of Asia.

The tourism group Experience Champaign-Urbana is showcasing a variety of options through its new Asian Culinary Trail Passport. ‘C-U in Asia’ highlights the restaurants in the cities and lets users check in and earn points. If users visit 10 locations, they can win $100 gift cards to participating restaurants and a Chambana T-shirt.

“This is a really easy way to maybe go try something that you haven’t tried before and discover that maybe you do like Indian food or those dumplings are something that you’re going to be craving from now on,” said Terri Reifsteck, Experience Champaign Urbana’s Community Engagement Vice President, “So I think it’s an opportunity for both the businesses and the people that live here and come to visit here, take the opportunity to learn and grow.”

The passes will be available throughout the year. Reifsteck hopes to expanding them beyond food and into the public arts.