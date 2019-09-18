Tour shines light on solar energy

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Thousands of Illinoisans are expected to participate in the free statewide event, The Solar Tour and will feature hosts who will talk to the public about going solar. There will be over 125 sites participating, with five of them being in the Champaign-Urbana area.

The growth of solar in Illinois has created more than 1,300 new jobs in 2018 and billions in economic activity in recent years. Renewable energy in the state has been at a crossroads due to uncertainty over its policy. The Illinois Power Agency predicts renewable energy growth could stall next year without new legislation such as the Path to 100 Act (SB 1781 / HB 2966). Solar is the world’s fastest growing source of energy.

The self-guided tour will give participants insight on the savings and environmental benefits of going solar as well as the costs and processes involved in the installations.

For more information, click here.

The Champaign-Urbana sites include:

409 West Oregon Street, Urbana

107 West Mumford Drive, Urbana

309 West Green Street, Urbana

3606 South Race Street, Urbana

2060B Country Road 125 East, Mahomet

Saturday, September 28, 10 am – 3 pm