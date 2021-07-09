TORNADO WATCH UNTIL 2:00a

JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch in parts of Central Illinois, including Macoupin, Cass and Morgan counties until 2:00a.



Severe thunderstorms capable of Tennis Ball Size Hail and 75 mph winds are likely with any storms. A couple of tornadoes are also possible.

The WCIA 3 Weather team anticipates most of the severe storms to stay west of I-55 tonight, but other areas of rain and storms still appear probable through the night and into the weekend.

