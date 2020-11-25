Top 20 Toy Gift Ideas with Zulily

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

These last few months have been incredibly challenging for families – parents and kids alike. What are parents in the Midwest saying they are most worried about when it comes to their kids experiences?

· The pandemic has undoubtedly impacted kids, from how they learn to how they play – in fact, according to new Zulily research, 55% of parents believe their kids are bored more often because of the pandemic and also believe that their child is developing fewer social, interpersonal and emotional skills while learning at home.

· Especially in the Midwest – moms are concerned with finding toys that will keep their kids busy, and report struggling with inspiration when it comes to finding things for their kids to do – more than any other region.

· 51% of moms in the Midwest also said that STEAM toys are the types of toys that their child is most likely to benefit from during this time.

This holiday season, parents are looking to give their kids toys that allow them to flex their cognitive muscles while keeping them entertained.

According to that same survey you mentioned by online retailer Zulily, 68% of parents feel toys with screens have reduced how often children play using their imagination. How can parents help encourage imagination and creativity this holiday season?

· This holiday season, parents can opt for toys that encourage free-form play and spark your little one’s creativity. After all, when children engage in imaginary play, they’re actively experimenting with the social and emotional roles of life.

· Zulily has curated a Top 2020 Toy List with gifts that double as imagination boosters fit for all the little painters and builders – like this LEGO set. Kids will spend time building this, and they can also join in on imaginary play afterwards.

Families will be navigating a new kind of holiday season this year – what are some things parents can do this holiday season that alleviate that stress, and ensure a wonderful holiday season?

· We always want the holidays to be special, but this year, we’re seeing that parents want it to be extra special. According to a new survey from Zulily and OnePoll, 7 in 10 moms feel pressure to make this holiday season great for their child due to the pandemic.

· Moms have told us that they are taking the opportunity to build new traditions inspired by 2020’s trends. Maybe some of what they are doing will inspire you!

o 51% are making their own holiday decorations

o 37% are creating a weekly calendar of fun family activities

· 36% are writing thank you cards to essential workers

Don’t forget that toys also present an opportunity for the family to play together. Items like puzzles, easy crafts for kids, rock painting kits, books and STEAM playsets are all toys that double as activities that the whole family can do bond, build empathy and learn.

