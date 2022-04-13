TOLONO, Ill. (WCIA) — For most people, birthdays are just a number, but there are some that really have to be celebrated just because they are so special.

One woman in Tolono had one of those birthdays on Wednesday. Dorothy Burr turned 100 and celebrated the milestone birthday with her friends and family at Arbor Rose Memory Care.

Born in Philo, Burr’s family called her a “tough bird.” They said she never smoked or drank alcohol and has ice cream every day. Burr herself has a different secret to longevity:

“You just go one day at a time,” Burr said. “Day at a time.”