Tolono teen donates $2k to Urbana Community Blood Services

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)–One Teen from Tolono dedicates himself to blood donations. He’s 19, so he’s only been able to donate for a few years, but he’s known the importance of donating blood firsthand his entire life.

When Adam Munds was born he required several platelet donations because of complications. From a very young age he’s known blood donations saved his life.

As a child he grew to love monster trucks and radio controlled cars, and in 2010 the young Munds turned his passion into RC Fest.

“It started off as a fun way to give back with my friends and family, and also something for us to do in the summer,” Munds said.

Just an 11-year-old when he first started the event, he hasn’t looked back. Munds has used the event to do as much as he can to make a difference.

Soon, RC Fest would become a staple in Tolono. He decided he’d start using the proceeds to donate to the Blood Center in Urbana, to a cause he felt he identified the most with. Each RC Fest is followed immediately by a blood drive so others can donate too.

As a 19-year-old, he’s now a regular blood donor himself. The most recent RC Fest was held back in August, and raised over $2,000 and 15 pints of blood which was donated to the blood center on Saturday morning.

“I know with COVID, there’s really a need to donate more blood. Even back during the summer time it was really needed. The money always helps fund the things that go on here.”

Munds said he was already looking forward to the next RC Fest, and hoping this time around the donations are even larger. Next year’s event will take place in August.