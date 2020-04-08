Tolono Fun Day postponed until fall

TOLONO, Ill. (WCIA) — A decades-old community festival has pushed back its end-of-June run date.

COVID-19 concerns prompted Tolono Fun Day officials to announce Wednesday they have moved the date to the first weekend of October, adding the caveat that the move assumes “we will be able to have large gatherings again, but also understand that it’s possible we may ultimately need to cancel if things have not improved as progress later into the year.”

The festival has been running annually for more than 40 years.

You can read the full statement from the festival’s committee president, Brian Booher, below.