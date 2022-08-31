Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

The Bahler’s Golden Age Band performing at Early Park Festival in Earl Park Indiana. The band is performing at the festival this Saturday, September 3rd, at 4:00pm and 6:15pm.

Nearly 20 years ago, when the Sunday morning gospel program at the Indiana Fiddler’s Gathering was in danger of collapse, Bahler’s Golden Age Band (then called the Bahler-Graber Band) took over. They’ve done the program ever since, and have become an integral part of the festival.

They have taken swing, bluegrass, and country music from radio’s Golden Age to many other festivals and venues, but the Indiana Fiddler’s Gathering remains their “home” festival.

As the years passed, the group has featured a number of excellent musicians, and Brad Bahler’s mandolin playing and tenor voice have remained a constant through all the changes.

He is the brains behind the operation, and his wife Karen provides the backbone with the upright bass, and also contributes a powerful alto.

In recent years, they have been joined by a company of young talent. John and David Bahler, two of their sons, play guitar and fiddle. Together with Brad and Karen, they offer some of the most compelling family harmonies you can find.

The one member of the group who is not family, Alec Hurtubise, was hired to add his ace banjo picking to the ensemble.

Bahler’s Golden Age Band has always been musically strong, but these young musicians add an energy to the mix, ushering in the most exciting period in the group’s long history.