Toddler escapes fire through window

Posted: Mar 05, 2019 04:17 AM CST

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) -- A toddler was dropped from a second story window by his father to escape a house fire.

It happened Monday afternoon on West Edwards Street near South Douglas Avenue in Springfield. Fire officials say the second story was showing heavy flames and were told people still be inside.

They say a father dropped the child from the second floor window to a neighbor outside. The child was taken to the hospital, but will be okay. No word yet on what started the fire.

