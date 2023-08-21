MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA)– It’s been nearly one year since home interests rates climbed to seven percent, and they’ve stayed steady since.

We checked in with realtor Jessica Hanson, to understand where things stand when it comes to buying a home. She says that even though the interest rate seems scary, Champaign-Urbana and the surrounding communities are pretty stable, meaning there isn’t a lot of crazy up and down spikes.

Hanson says there is a constant flow of people coming in and out of town because of the university and hospitals, which helps.

“We do have a lot of people that are transitioning in that need housing, that need opportunities to be able to secure for their families, so in our minds it’s always a good time to sell and truthfully its a good time to buy, you know just be educated on that, talk with a local lender, stick with a local lender,” said Hanson.

She says there are veterans loans, first time home buyer loans, and loans for people living in rural areas, so make sure to talk to a trusted real estate agent about your options to use your buying power the smartest.