RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — The arrival of Santa is still a few months away, but the reindeer are back in Central Illinois.

Hardy’s Reindeer Ranch opened its doors in Rantoul on Friday, welcoming families to come see and feed reindeer through December. In the fall, the ranch offers a themed corn maze. This year channels a groovy “hippie” theme.

Owner Julie Hardy’s favorite spectacle is the “reindeer dance.”

“They’ll let me know when the snow is coming because I get about an hour, an hour and a half before the first snow,” Hardy said. “They start leaping and prancing and dancing. Looks like they’re going to take flight. It is the most beautiful thing to see.”

This year marks the ranch’s 28th anniversary. They offer various activities including the corn maze, hay rides, pedal race carts and paintball. September hours are Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

More information can be found on the Hardy’s Reindeer Ranch website.