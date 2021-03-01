Tires on at least 100 cars slashed

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — People in Urbana woke up to flat tires on their cars Monday morning.

Police are investigating a series of car tire slashings. They said it happened in the West Urbana neighborhood, “roughly bordering Stoughton on the north, Washington on the south, Busey on the west, and Broadway on the east.” As of Monday afternoon, at least 100 vehicles were affected.

“The punctures appear to be circular in shape,” said police.

Dozens of people in Urbana are waking up to slashed car tires this morning. @UrbanaPD is on the scene. They say around 50 cars were hit along Washington and Coler Avenue. pic.twitter.com/lXK6qLGwfz — Karina Rubio (@KarinaRubioTV) March 1, 2021

Police said their preliminary investigation indicated the suspect was likely one man walking around the neighborhood. “Some recovered video shows the suspect wearing a dark colored coat with a lighter colored hooded sweatshirt underneath. The suspect is carrying a lighter colored bag or satchel on one shoulder.”

Police are continuing to investigate this crime. Anyone with further information is asked to call Urbana Police or Crime Stoppers.