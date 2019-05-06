Tipster reports suspicious activity

MGN

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) -- Police from Sherman, Riverton and Springfield are investigating burglaries from area vehicles.

Tipsters called police about suspicious activity Sunday night in the Flaggland Park Subdivision.

A juvenile subject was taken into custody and a second suspect is being sought.

Officials say a stolen vehicle and other property has been recovered.

Authorities remind people to lock their car and home doors and not leave valuables in sight.