Tipster reports suspicious activity

By:

Posted: May 06, 2019 12:45 PM CDT

Updated: May 06, 2019 12:45 PM CDT

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) -- Police from Sherman, Riverton and Springfield are investigating burglaries from area vehicles.

Tipsters called police about suspicious activity Sunday night in the Flaggland Park Subdivision.

A juvenile subject was taken into custody and a second suspect is being sought.

Officials say a stolen vehicle and other property has been recovered.

Authorities remind people to lock their car and home doors and not leave valuables in sight.

