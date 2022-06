URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — If you garden, you may be concerned about your plants. Parts of Central Illinois are officially in a drought.

WCIA talked with the David Geeseman, General Manager of Country Arbors Nursery. He said setting up a routine can help.

For plants individual plants, a hose on a slow trickle is really the best way to go,” Geeseman said. “It really allows a deep watering.”

Geeseman said to be careful because overwatering your plants can hurt them.