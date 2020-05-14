Tips sought in shooting

COVID-19
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are asking for tips in an aggravated battery with a firearm. It happened about 2 am, Sunday, May 10, in the 900-block of North 12st Street.

A man was shot several times by an unknown suspect inside the residence. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police or Crime Stoppers. You can remain anonymous and may earn a cash reward up to $2,500. Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name.

Crime Stoppers of Sangamon & Menard Counties
(217) 788 – 8427
Cashffortips.US

