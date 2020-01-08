Tips sought after shots fired

by: , Sangamon/Menard Counties Crime Stoppers

SANGAMON/MENARD COUNTIES, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities are looking for tips regarding an incident of shots fired. It happened about 11:40 pm, Thursday, December 26, in the 600-block of Eastman Avenue.

A white, possibly early 2000’s Chevy Malibu fled the scene after 3 – 5 shots were fired. A shell casing was found in the road, but no one was hurt and there was no property damage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers. You will remain completely anonymous and, if an arrest is made based on your tip, you will receive a cash reward up to $2,500. Remember Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name.

