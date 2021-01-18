Tips on improving your gut health and immune system

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Ashley Anderson, MS, RDN, LDN, CPT, Pn1, the creator of Move Fully Nourished, shares her top tips on having a healthy gut and immune system.

I am a registered dietitian and personal trainer, I specialize in helping active adults lose body fat and reduce inflammation and heal their gut through a holistic approach to wellness! People are amazed that they can eat food they love and enjoy and still get results or that they can eat healthy fats and they won’t gain fat!

GUT HEALTH AND THE IMMUNE SYSTEM:

What is the gut? You hear that word but where exactly is it in your body? The GUT also referred to as the gastrointestinal tract, digestive system, or digestive tract, is a group of organs that includes the mouth, esophagus, stomach, pancreas, liver, gallbladder, small intestine, colon, and rectum. The gut serves many essential roles in sustaining and protecting the overall health and wellness of our bodies, starting with the intake and absorption of nutrients and water. It provides the building blocks the body needs to live, to function, and to stay healthy.

Our gastrointestinal tracts work hard to keep us healthy and happy. When gut health is compromised, we can face major health consequences like:

irritable bowel syndrome (IBS),

inflammatory bowel disease (IBD),

leaky gut (LG),

celiac disease,

food sensitivities or intolerances,

bacterial imbalances

, autoimmune conditions,

autism;

Type 1 diabetes;

allergies;

mental illnesses (including depression and schizophrenia);

skin inflammation such as acne, rosacea, and eczema;

asthma

Here are SEVEN things you can do to help improve your gut health and your immune system:

Lower your stress levels, meditate, go for a walk, get a massage, spend social time with friends and family, diffuse essential oils, decrease caffeine intake, laugh, do yoga, love on a pet!



Get enough sleep: aim for 7-9 hours per night of quality sleep. If you aren’t meeting this target, we need to fix this!



Eat slowly. I often talk about this with my clients to help them understand how the speed of how we eat impacts our digestion and release of enzymes to our gut.

Stay hydrated and drink plenty of water. I could talk for an entire half hour on the importance of water!

Take a probiotic: this is something I talk in greater detail with my clients and finding the right dose and product or food consumption per individual is SO IMPORTANT.

Be aware of any food intolerances or sensitivities you are experiencing, if you notice a rash, nausea, fatigue, acid reflux, DON”T IGNORE THESE SYMPTOMS!

Change the way you eat. If you and I aren’t already working together 1:1 I would love to learn more about your journey and what symptoms you are experiencing in order to help you find your solution towards a healthier you!



