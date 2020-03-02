Tips needed in overnight burglaries

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities are looking for the public’s help regarding several commercial burglaries. Five businesses were broken into overnight Tuesday, February 18, in Mahomet. Three were in the 100-block of South Lincoln Street and two were on East Oak Street. An undisclosed amount of cash was taken.

Anyone with information regarding these crimes is asked to contact police who can arrange to speak privately with you. Authorities remind citizens information submitted to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous.

Calls are routed to a third-party national call center which receives your information, completes a tips information form then passes it to the appropriate law enforcement agency. Caller ID tracking is not utilized by Crime Stoppers and conversations are not recorded.

Champaign County Crime Stoppers

(217) 373 – TIPS (8477)

P3 Tips mobile app

373tips.com