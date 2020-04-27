Tips needed in arson investigation

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities are hoping the public can provide tips in a recent arson. It happened about 12:45 am, Monday, April 13, in the 100-block of North Garrard Street, Rantoul.

The building housed a Mexican restaurant and grocery store. Investigators determined the fire was intentionally set. The building and contents sustained extensive damage.

Three people seen on camera in the area just before the fire have not yet been identified and their involvement, if any, is not known. Surveillance images have not yet been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police who can arrange to speak privately with you. Authorities remind citizens information submitted to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous.

Calls are routed to a third-party national call center which receives your information, completes a tips information form then passes it to the appropriate law enforcement agency. Caller ID tracking is not utilized by Crime Stoppers and conversations are not recorded.

Champaign County Crime Stoppers

(217) 373 – TIPS (8477)

P3 Tips mobile app

373tips.com