CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The city of Danville is saying goodbye to Cannon Elementary School nearly a century after it opened.

After the school flooded in 2015, officials decided the school needed to be torn down. During that demolition, crews found a time capsule.

Alumni say the moment was bittersweet.

“We didn’t want to see anything happen to the building,” said school advocate Alice Polluck. “As you can see, it’s a beautiful building and it’s just wonderful for a hundred years old and you know it was kind of a second home for many of us growing up. Even, you know, when we go by, even now, it kind of reminds us of our childhood.”

Those people are patiently waiting to see what’s inside the capsule. We’re working to learn when it’ll be opened.