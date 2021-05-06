Tilton police officer released from hospital after officer-involved shooting

TILTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Tilton Police Department says one of their officers is now out of a hospital after an incident Wednesday that left police and a suspect hurt.

A press release from Tilton Police says the officer was treated for minor injuries. It adds the department is fully cooperating with Illinois State Police for their investigation.

TPD also says the officer was put on administrative leave until further notice, which is standard policy for an officer-involved shooting.

Law enforcement responded around 3 p.m. Wednesday to 14th Street between Dean Street and Greenwood Cemetary Road.

The Vermilion County Sheriff’s Office, Tilton Police Department, and Illinois State Police were at the scene, and police say ambulances from OSF and Carle responded.

There’s no word yet on how badly the suspect was hurt and what they’re being charged with.

No further information was immediately available Thursday morning.