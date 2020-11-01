Tilton Fire Department passes out Candy to Trick or Treaters

TILTON, Ill. (WCIA)–The Tilton Fire Department passed out candy to trick-or-treaters for Halloween.

They also passed out Fire Chief helmets as kids came by for candy. They say that with the pandemic affecting so much in life, they wanted to let trick-or-treaters have a normal Halloween.

“It means the world to them,” fire lieutenant Justin Moore said. “Especially mine, they love doing it. We weren’t going to pass on this opportunity so if the kids are up for it, we’ll be here.”

After passing out candy for an hour, several took their kids to the neighborhood for some trick-or-treating of their own.