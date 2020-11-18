Three U. of I. professors recognized as world’s most influential scientists

From left, Axel Hoffmann, Stephen Long and Donald Ort are among the most highly cited researchers in the world. Photo provided by the U. of I. News Bureau.

URBANA-CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The 2020 Clavirvate Analytics High Cited Researches list includes three faculty members at the University of Illinois (UI).

A press release from the U. of I. News Bureau says that the list recognizes top researchers in the sciences and social sciences, based on an analysis of journal article publication and citation data from 2009-2019.

These faculty members include materials science and engineering professor Axel Hoffmann, crop sciences and plant biology professor Stephen Long, and plant biology professor Donald Ort.

The UI says Hoffman’s research focuses on topics related to magnetism, such as spin transport, magnetization dynamics, and biomedical applications.

His work aided the development of ‘spintronics’: electronic devices that harness electron spin for faster and more efficient computing.

Hoffmann is also a Fellow of the American Vacuum Society, the American Physical Society and the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers.

Long uses computational and bio-engineering approaches to improve photosynthetic efficiency — and he works to address the effect of climate change on crop yields.

The crop sciences and plant biology professor was elected as a Fellow of the Royal Society of London in 2013. Every year since 2005, Long has been recognized as a highly cited researcher.

“He directs Realizing Increased Photosynthetic Efficiency, a multinational project supported by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the Foundation for Food and Agricultural Research, and the U.K. Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office,” the News Bureau says.

Long is also an affiliate of the Carl R. Woese Institute for Genomic Biology.

Ort, a plant biology professor, researches photosynthesis improvements. His work also addresses crop responses to global change factors like rising temperatures and carbon dioxide levels.

“He leads the Genomic Ecology of Global Change theme in the IGB and was elected to the National Academy of Sciences in 2017.”