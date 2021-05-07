Three Tornadoes Confirmed in Central Illinois Thursday Afternoon

ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WCIA) – Three more tornadoes were confirmed in Central Illinois Thursday by the National Weather Service Office in Lincoln.

The tornadoes occurred as rounds of storms pushed through the region during the afternoon hours, spawning numerous reports of funnel clouds and four touchdowns in the state.

Only one tornado produced damage in Central Illinois, after a tornado touched down and moved through Kemmerer Village in Assumption.

The non-profit community had damage to several buildings, trees and vehicles, but nobody was injured. That tornado was assigned an EF0 rating with winds of 75 mph on the Enhanced Fujita Scale.

Two other tornadoes touched down in Effingham County, one south of Altamont and another near Edgewood. No damage occurred with these tornadoes.

An additional tornado touched down near Noble in Richland County.

This makes a total of 8 confirmed tornadoes since Monday in Central Illinois. A 9th tornado occurred last Thursday near Humboldt, in Coles County.

Christian County:

– #1 Assumption Tornado (2 mi SSW)

Time: 1:55p – 1:56p

Rating: EF0

Estimated Peak Wind: 75 mph

Path Length: Estimated 0.2 miles

Path Width: Estimated 20 yards

No injuries/fatalities

Effingham County:

– #2 Altamont Tornado (2 mi S)

Time: 3:10p – 3:11p

Rating: EFU

Path Length: Estimated <0.1 Miles

Path Width: Estimated 20 yards

No injuries/fatalities



– #3 Edgewood Tornado (2 mi S)

Time: 3:30p – 3:31p

Rating: EFU

Path Length: Estimated <0.1 Miles

Path Width: Estimated 20 yards

No injuries/fatalities

