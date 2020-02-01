Three suspected of kidnapping charged

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Three people suspected of kidnapping a three-year old from his grandmother were charged in court Friday.

Farron Kelly, Heather Ciulla, and Paige Zumwalt each got three counts total. Police say they went to kidnap the three-year old Wednesday night.

Kelly is the father of the child. The three-year old was visiting his grandmother, Mary Warner, from Missouri. Warner says Kelly has not seen him in over a year after a custody battle. After the abduction, she is worried about her grandson visiting again.

“Now my visit’s cut short,” says Warner. “[My daughter] won’t bring him back, I’ll have to go there to see him. Which I will of course. But to be able to keep him for the summer, I won’t be able too.”

Kelly’s bond was set at $50,000. He has previous convictions of residential burglary, aggravated battery, and robbery. Ciulla and Zumwalt’s bonds were set at $10,000.