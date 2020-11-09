Three students given court citations for hosting nuisance parties

URBANA-CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Police issued several citations to University of Illinois (UI) students who were hosting gatherings over the weekend in violation of public health codes.

An emailed statement from the U. of I. News Bureau says officers responded at 11:37 p.m. Friday to a reported loud party in an apartment near Third and Green streets in Champaign.

Police say that over 10 people were in attendance and the party violation of local health code.

UI student Donovan L. Bird, 21, who resided at the apartment, was issued a City of Champaign notice to appear in court for hosting a nuisance party.

Police responded at 12:34 a.m. Saturday to a second loud party at Third and Springfield streets in Champaign. UI student Dalton C. Hall, 19, was given a city-issued notice to appear in court for hosting a nuisance party. Over 10 attendees were seen by police at the party in the student’s apartment.

Officers responded at 10:40 p.m. Saturday to a loud party near First and Daniel streets, also in Champaign. Over 10 people were in attendance.

Police issued the resident, 20-year-old UI student Nicholas Q. Healy, a notice to appear in court for hosting a nuisance party.