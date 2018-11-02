Three priests removed for credible sexual abuse allegations
PEORIA, Ill. (WCIA) -- The Bishop of the Diocese of Peoria is forcing three retired priests to step down from public ministry.
The diocese released a statement that there were credible allegations of sexual abuse of a minor. The three priests are all accused of engaging in sexual misconduct as far back as fifty years ago. Those allegations are against Fr.
This all comes a few weeks after three people said they were suing the Diocese of Springfield, Peoria and Rockford for mishandling complaints of sexual abuse.
Here is the statement from the diocese:
