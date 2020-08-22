Three people hurt after car chase

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Police said three people were airlifted to a hospital after an attempted traffic stop led to a chase.

It began on I-57 near exit 135 Friday night at 8:30.

Officials said an officer from the Farina Police Department tried to stop a car for a traffic violation, but the car sped away.

The car lost control speeding down State Highway 185 near Fayette County 1150 North and overturned. Two of the people in the car were ejected. All three were airlifted to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The occupants were all teenagers ranging from 15 to 19 years of age. Two were from Effingham, and the third was from Teutopolis.

Police do not know who was driving the car at the time of the crash. An investigation is underway.