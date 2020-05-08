Three more Rantoul Foods employees test positive for COVID-19

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials with Rantoul Foods are trying to contain their outbreak of COVID-19.

Three more employees tested positive Friday, bringing the company’s total to 55 out of their 700 employees. None of those confirmed employees have been hospitalized.

Officials said hundreds of tests are being done Friday and Saturday. The drive-through testing will be conducted by OSF HealthCare employees.

Rantoul Foods employees are being screened for COVID-19 symptoms. Anyone exhibiting symptoms was required to stay home until they were symptom-free for at least three days. Officials said they have had this rule in place since February.

While officials are working to screen employees and take other precautionary measures during the pandemic, there is an online petition being circulated calling for the plant to close. The creator of the petition wants the plant shutdown “at least for a small time” to help stop the spread of the virus.