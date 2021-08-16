Three local chefs headline Artisan Cup and Fork

Tickets are on sale now for the sixth annual Artisan Cup & Fork on Saturday, Sept. 11! This isn’t your typical fundraising gala—it’s a celebration of local food and the people who produce it. Champaign-Urbana chefs are being paired with central Illinois farmers to create the most delicious, locally-sourced meal they can dream up! Guests will get to try food from all of the chefs, crown their favorite, and meet-and-greet with producers to better understand where their food comes from and why it matters.

The participating chefs are:

Leah Bodine of Blue Dragonfly Catering

Mubanga Chanda of Stango Cuisine

Curtis McGhee of C&C Kitchen

For more than 20 years, The Land Connection has equipped farmers with the training and resources they need to become better stewards of the land and build resilient enterprises. They have fought to ensure our neighbors have year-round access to nutritious local foods through our farmers markets, and offered training to turn those foods into a nourishing meal.

While there are a number of organizations working to promote sustainable farming in Illinois, The Land Connection is the only organization in our region working to address issues throughout the food system, from growing to distributing to eating. They are training regenerative farmers, connecting new farmers with land, and raising public awareness of the many benefits of local food production and consumption.

