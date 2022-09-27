ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WCIA) – Three people are dead and another is seriously hurt after a Monday afternoon crash in Christian County.

The crash happened at 1400N and 2500E road, two miles north of Assumption.

Illinois State Police say two vehicles entered into the intersection and collided.

One vehicle was a freightliner grain truck and the other was a mid-sized car.

The farm truck overturned, ejecting both men inside.

They were pronounced dead on scene.

The passenger of the car also died in the crash.

The driver was airlifted to the hospital in serious condition.

The identities of the victims will be released pending next of kin notification by the Christian County Coroner’s office.

Illinois State Police continue to investigate the crash.