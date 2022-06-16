FORD COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A crash outside of Gibson City on Thursday left three people hurt and the road closed for over an hour.

The crash happened at 2:16 p.m. on Illinois Route 9 at the intersection with County Road 700E. State Troopers said one person was airlifted by medical helicopter to a local hospital while two others were taken to the hospital by ambulance. All three are expected to survive.

Route 9 was closed for approximately 80 minutes while Troopers were on the scene investigating the crash. The road eventually reopened at 3:40 p.m.