Three hurt after crash in county

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Coles County Sheriff’s Department said one person was airlifted Tuesday after he and two others were hurt in a car crash.

A press release said deputies, along with fire and ambulance crews, responded to the reported crash at 12:27 p.m. Tuesday. It happened at 400 North and 250 East county roads.

Police said a red 2017 Jeep driven by Timothy Work was going east on 400 North County Road when it failed to yield at an intersection. It then crashed into a white 2014 Ford truck, being driven by Eric Maple, of Mattoon.

Work and one passenger in his Jeep — 26-year-old Anthony L. Smith — were hurt. Smith was airlifted from the scene by Arch Air Medical Services, of Effingham, to Carle Hospital in Urbana. Work was taken to Carle Hospital by ambulance.

Both occupants who were in the Jeep are from Nashville, Tenn.

Maple was taken to Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center by ambulance.

Wabash Fire, Mattoon Fire, and Mitchell Jerden Ambulance assisted with the response. The Coles County Sheriff’s Department continues to investigate the crash.