Three facing murder charges for killing two teenagers after drug deal gone wrong

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Three teenagers have been formally charged with murder for a fatal shooting Sunday that killed two boys in Oakwood.

A press release from Vermilion County Sheriff’s Cpt. Mike Hartshorn says four people were charged Tuesday as part of their investigation into the shooting.

The release says three of them are:

Ali M. Bryant, 18, of Danville. He is charged with eight counts of murder, and one count each of armed robbery, robbery, and mob action.

Jaevin M. Griggs, 16. He is charged as an adult with eight counts of murder, and one count each of armed robbery, robbery, and mob action.

Camarion M. Halthon, 17. He is charged as an adult with eight counts of murder, and one count each of armed robbery, robbery, and mob action.

Hartshorn says a 15-year-old was charged in juvenile court. They were not named in the press release and their charges were not listed.

The victims were identified earlier Tuesday by coroners from Champaign and Vermilion County. They are Wyatt Baily, 19, of Oakwood, and Clayvonte Sloan, 15, of Rantoul.

Hartshorn says Sloan, Griggs, Halthon, Bryant, and the unnamed 15-year-old went to Bailey’s home for a drug deal.

He says those five tried to rob Bailey and a struggle ensued.

“Bailey and Sloan were shot during the altercation,” Hartshorn says in the release.

Those five then fled the scene in a car and were stopped by county deputies on U.S. Route 150, he says.

No further information was immediately available.