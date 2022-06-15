CHAMPAIGN, IL (WCIA) — Three Danville veterans returned home from their honor flight to Washington, D.C. Vietnam veteran and purple heart recipient, Mike Hart says it was an emotional experience traveling to our nation’s capitol to visit the memorial built in their honor. His daughter, Courtney also went along and even though she’s afraid of flying, says the trip was well worth it.

Hart says being able to touch a piece of history brought back memories of serving, “this was like a whole different animal. Seeing all the guys there, some were there when I was there, some weren’t. They all struggled through time with it. Whether it was Vietnam or Korea or World War II.”

Hart was invited to attend an honor flight four years ago, but couldn’t go because of health reasons and the looming pandemic. This was also the first honor flight in 30 months for this group and veterans say they were thankful to be part of it.