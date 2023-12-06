CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — A Central Illinois blood bank will be hosting three blood drives next week ahead of Christmas.

ImpactLife said it is hosting the blood drives ahead of Christmas and New Year’s in order to maintain a strong and stable blood supply through those holidays. Types O-Positive and O-Negative blood is especially needed, along with platelets from all blood types.

The three blood drives that ImpactLife has scheduled will take place in Decatur, Gifford and Mahomet on Dec. 13 and 14. Those blood drives will take place at the listed locations and hours:

Dec. 13 Macon County Office Building (121 S. Main Street, Decatur) from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Gifford Grade School (406 S. Main Street, Gifford) from 1:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 14 Busey Bank Mahomet (312 E. Main Street, Mahomet) from 2 to 6 p.m.



People can click here to sign up for the Decatur blood drive. To sign up for the Champaign County blood drives, people are asked to call 800-747-5401 or visit ImpactLife’s website and use a code to locate a blood drive: 70231 for Mahomet and 71226 for Gifford.

Potential donors must be at least 17 years of age (or 16 with parental permission) and weigh more than 110 pounds. They also cannot have donated blood since Oct. 18 and must bring a photo I.D.

Donors at the blood drives will be rewarded with their choice of a gift card or donation to support area food banks.