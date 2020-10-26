Three arrested for beating pregnant victim

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — A man, a woman, and a teenager were arrested Saturday in Effingham for battering someone who was pregnant and vandalizing their car.

A press release from the Effingham Police Department (EPD) says officers responded at 5:30 p.m. to the 700 block of Clinton Street after the victim’s neighbor reported the fight to dispatchers.

The three suspects fled the scene before police arrived. Officers provided medical aid to the victim and then spoke with several witnesses.

Police learned three suspects had battered someone and damaged their car.

Within 30 minutes, they arrested the following: 25-year-old Jesse S. Tucker, 29-year-old Kyrstie M. Roderick, and 18-year-old Trinady R. Baker.

Trinady R. Baker

Jesse S. Tucker

Kyrstie M. Roderick

All three are from Effingham. They were charged with aggravated battery to a pregnant person, mob action, and criminal damage to property over $500.

They are facing Class 2 and Class 4 felonies. Class 2 felonies are punishable by three to seven years in prison, and Class 4 felonies by one to three years in prison.

In the release, EPD Jason McFarland praised the victim’s neighbors for immediately reporting the fight to them. He also commended the officers for rapidly responding to the scene, conducting their investigation, and arresting the suspects with a short timeframe.

“Neighbors alerted us to the fight while it was occurring, which tremendously helped responding officers identify witnesses which led to a positive, swift, outcome for this incident,” he said.

EPD continues their investigation into this incident. They were assisted at the scene by the Effingham County Sheriff’s Department and Abbott EMS.