Three adults, one child hurt by gunfire in several shooting incidents

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur police are investigating whether several shooting incidents are connected to each other after two men, a woman, and a child were shot Saturday.

A press release from Sgt. Chris Copeland says officers responded at 5:12 p.m. after gunfire was heard near Water and Marietta streets. Police say a birthday party was being held in a event rental space.

Officers say they found several shell casings, live rounds, and fired projectiles in the parking lot.

Police say the party-goers “were unruly and uncooperative.”

A 29-year-old woman then came to Decatur Memorial Hospital. Police say she had two gunshot wounds to her leg and she will survive her injuries.

No suspect information is available, the release says.

Officers then responded at 5:27 p.m. to another shots fired report at Garfield and Charles streets.

Investigators say that witnesses saw a passenger inside an old, white van fire a gun several times at a home. Police say several rifle casings were recovered, and no injuries were reported in connection to this report.

The release says police were then called at 5:42 p.m. to HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital after a 30-year-old man and his 10-year-old son arrived. They both had gunshot wounds.

Officers say the man’s right arm was wounded by gunfire, along with his son’s right wrist. The release says both are expected to survive.

Investigators say they learned that the shooting happened near East Williams and 24th streets. Police say they collected rifle and handgun casings at the scene.

The release says the rifle casings matched with those found on Garfield Street.

Officers were then dispatched just before 9 p.m. to another reported shooting near Grand and Warren streets. Police say a 21-year-old man was found inside a home and had a gunshot wound to his right ankle.

Officers say a shotgun shell and two small caliber casings were found outside of his home.

Investigators say everyone present at the scene claimed they didn’t know why someone would shoot at the house.

Then just after midnight Sunday, police were dispatched to Condit and Lowber streets.

Officers say they found a home that was shot several times, and they collected several shell casings in the street.

Investigators say people inside the home didn’t know who was shooting at them, “but one person speculated that it had something to do with the East and South side gangs feuding.”

“We are investigating the possibility that most, if not all, of these shootings are related,” the release says.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Deactur Police Department Detective Bureau at 217-424-2734 or Crimestoppers at 217-423-TIPS.