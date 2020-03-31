Thousands use drive-thru screening in first week

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — More cities around the country are trying drive-thru testing and screening during the coronavirus pandemic. For two Memorial Health System locations in Springfield and Decatur, they have been working on the drive-thru process for weeks.

Decatur Memorial Hospital Express Care East location is now fully converted to a respiratory screening drive-thru, and it has been March 19. The process to set it up went quickly, and Memorial Health says it is continually learning and evolving the process to make it the best it can be.

“We had trial run through’s before we opened, but there’s nothing like that first patient coming through to really make sure the systems are working,” says Incident Commander Brandon Barringer. “We’ve had multiple iterations and we’re continuing to improve ourselves and the community.”

The whole point is to social distance while visiting the doctor. Memorial Health System wanted to prevent the possible spread of coronavirus from one patient to another in its buildings, which led it to take the process outside.

The Macon County Health Department recently announced its first two positive coronavirus tests. They agreed with Memorial saying in a statement, “If you experience symptoms with which you are concerned, do not present yourself at a hospital emergency room or doctor’s office immediately unless it is a true emergency. Please first call your primary care physician.”

The Decatur location is open seven days a week taking patients. All they ask from people coming through is to call ahead. When people arrive, they should be able to take care of whatever respiratory sickness they are feeling.

“Please call, and we’ll triage you through our nurse line first and then depending on symptoms and severity, we’ll go to our providers for further testing or determination if testings needed,” says Barringer.

The Springfield and Decatur locations have gotten a combined 5,000 calls from patients wanting to be screened. Of those, the hospital says it has given more than 600 COVID-19 tests.

For their healthcare workers on the front line, the hospital says it is following CDC guidelines for protection. Each person has a face mask, face shield, gown, and gloves. They are cleaned and replaced inbetween each drive up patient.