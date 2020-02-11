Thousands receive bus company refunds

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Refunds for riders of Suburban Express are being delivered this month.

The bus company closed in May of last year, but not before it settled a racial discrimination lawsuit and was forced to issue refunds. Each person that filed for one before the deadline in October is being given $20. That is coming out of Suburban Express’s $100,000 settlement with the state last April.

The Attorney General’s office says they paid out 4,263 requests for a refund. Any person who rode on one of their buses after April 2014 was eligible for it. Part of the company’s signed consent decree was to remove the page of shame, which gave out the personal information of their banned customers. With the page still online, some feel the refund is not enough.

“If you saw something that personally connected you to that shame board, $20 doesn’t really serve you justice for what the company did to you,” says UI junior Sam Chiganos.

The Attorney General has put in a motion for a judge to enforce all of the requirements in the consent decree. The company also agreed in part of it to put a non-discriminatory message on their website.

Suburban Express closed in May. Owner Dennis Toeppen says he stopped enjoying the business.