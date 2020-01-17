Thousands flock for tractor pull

GIFFORD, Ill. (WCIA) — It may be winter, but tractor motors are still revving. Just not in the fields.

Fans flocked to Central Illinois for the 16th Annual Midwest Winter Nationals Tractor Pull. There are 379 entries from 23 states and Canada this year.

Preparation for the competition takes an entire year. Previous winner Jason Schultz says it is worth it, the event is one of his favorites.

“This is one of the most fun events of the year because you get to see a lot of people you don’t normally get to see,” says Schultz. “In the summer time, there might be 15 to 20 events going on at once. But this is the only truck and tractor pulling event in the world going on today. So all eyes are on Gordyville USA.”

They are expecting 20,000 people to attend over the weekend. Thursday was only the first day of competition, the pull will continue Friday and Saturday.